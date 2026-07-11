EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

– EURGBP broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8500

EURGBP recently broke through the support zone between the support level 0.8500 and the support trendlines of the two daily down channels from My and February.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from May.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURGBP can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.8500 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).



