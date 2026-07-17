HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Breakout Watch: Bulls Target Higher Ground

USD/JPY Breakout Watch: Bulls Target Higher Ground

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a fresh increase above 162.00 and 162.20.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at 161.90 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD again failed to gain strength for a move above 1.1475.
  • GBP/USD rallied above 1.3450 before it faced sellers near 1.3560.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar remained supported above 161.50 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY gained strength for a fresh move above 162.00.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair surpassed the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward move from the 162.70 swing high to the 161.28 low. The pair even settled above 162.20, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, the pair could face strong resistance at 162.70. The next major resistance might be 162.85. A close above 162.85 could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move to 163.50.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might find support near 162.00. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at 161.90.

The first major support could be near 161.30 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A downside break and close below 161.30 might send the pair toward 161.00. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of 160.00.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair attempted a fresh increase, but the bears are still active near the 1.1475 resistance zone.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US Import Price Index for June 2026 (MoM) – Forecast -0.7%, versus +1.9% previous.
  • US Export Price Index for June 2026 (MoM) – Forecast -0.4%, versus +1.3% previous.
  • US Industrial Production for June 2026 (MoM) – Forecast 0.2%, versus 0.1% previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for July 2026 (Prelim) – Forecast 51.0, versus 49.5 previous.
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading