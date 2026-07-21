HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin – Extended Sideways Mode Between Falling Daily Cloud and Tenkan-Sen

Bitcoin – Extended Sideways Mode Between Falling Daily Cloud and Tenkan-Sen

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

BTCUSD remains in a sideways mode for the past few sessions, showing mild reaction on geopolitical developments and recent key economic data (US inflation) with focus shifting towards major central banks.

Near-term action remains underpinned by daily Tenkan-sen (63620) which tracks the price since July 2 and has created bull-cross with Kijun-sen on July 10.

On the other hand, falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (base at 64780) caps for now and weighs on near-term action, along with fading positive momentum.

Look for initial direction signal on violation of daily Tenkan-sen (negative) or cloud base (positive).

However, either signal will require verification, with extension below daily Kijun-sen (61603) to confirm that bears regained control and open way for retest of 60K support, while sustained penetration of daily cloud would expose target at 67280 (Fibo 38.2% of 82821/57673 downtrend).

Res: 64780; 65827; 67280; 70000
Sup: 63620; 62450; 61603; 60000

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Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

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