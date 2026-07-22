NZD/USD Analysis: a Tug-Of-War at the Critical Level

The kiwi has strengthened meaningfully against most peers this month. However, against the US dollar specifically, NZD/USD remains well below its 2026 highs, trading in the mid-0.58 area versus January’s peak near 0.6075.

New Zealand’s Q2 inflation data, released this week, blew past expectations: annual CPI accelerated to 4.1%, above both forecasts and the RBNZ’s own 3.9% projection, reinforcing the case for further tightening after the central bank’s surprise hike to 2.50% earlier in July—its first in over three years.

The dollar side of the equation remains the real wildcard. June’s payrolls report badly missed expectations, coming in at just 57,000, with prior months revised sharply lower, undercutting the Fed’s near-term tightening case despite still-sticky core inflation near 2.9%. Markets currently assign roughly even odds to a September hike, leaving NZD/USD’s next move hostage to next week’s Fed decision and any further escalation in Middle East tensions.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

As the 4-hour chart shows, NZD/USD has arrived at a genuinely pivotal zone around 0.5850, a level that has repeatedly flipped between support and resistance throughout the year. Currently acting as resistance, this area has become the focal point of a tug-of-war that has now played out for several sessions.

Bullish Scenario

After bouncing from the medium-term support at 0.5600–0.5650, price staged a decisive recovery, breaking above the 200-period EMA and successfully retesting it as new support, all while forming a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows. This strength has been reinforced by supportive central bank rhetoric and macro data favoring the kiwi. A confirmed break above 0.5850, coinciding with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the late-June decline, would open the path toward the next resistance and psychological level at 0.6000.

Bearish Scenario

A rejection at this critical zone, however, would hand momentum back to sellers, sending price first toward a retest of the 200-period EMA near 0.5781. A break below that level would expose the well-defended 0.5600 support once again.

With the Fed decision looming and price sitting at such a decisive technical juncture, NZD/USD looks set for a significant move next week. Can the kiwi withstand the coming dollar volatility?

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