Mon, Mar 08, 2021 @ 06:45 GMT
Eco Data 3/8/21

By ActionForex.com

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Bank Lending Y/Y Feb 6.20% 6.10%
23:50 JPY Current Account (JPY) Jan 1.50T 2.20T 2.28T 2.08T
5:00 JPY Leading Economic Index Jan P 99.1 94.4 95.3
6:00 JPY Eco Watchers Survey: Current Feb 41.3 43.4 31.2
6:45 CHF Unemployment Rate M/M Feb 3.60% 3.50%
7:00 EUR Germany Industrial Production M/M Jan -1.40% 0.00%
9:30 EUR Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Mar 1 -0.2
15:00 USD Wholesale Inventories Jan F 1.30% 1.30%
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade.

