Eco Data 3/8/21

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Bank Lending Y/Y Feb
|6.20%
|6.10%
|23:50
|JPY
|Current Account (JPY) Jan
|1.50T
|2.20T
|2.28T
|2.08T
|5:00
|JPY
|Leading Economic Index Jan P
|99.1
|94.4
|95.3
|6:00
|JPY
|Eco Watchers Survey: Current Feb
|41.3
|43.4
|31.2
|6:45
|CHF
|Unemployment Rate M/M Feb
|3.60%
|3.50%
|7:00
|EUR
|Germany Industrial Production M/M Jan
|-1.40%
|0.00%
|9:30
|EUR
|Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Mar
|1
|-0.2
|15:00
|USD
|Wholesale Inventories Jan F
|1.30%
|1.30%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|Bank Lending Y/Y Feb
|Actual: 6.20%
|Forecast:
|Previous: 6.10%
|Revised:
|23:50
|JPY
|Current Account (JPY) Jan
|Actual: 1.50T
|Forecast: 2.20T
|Previous: 2.28T
|Revised: 2.08T
|5:00
|JPY
|Leading Economic Index Jan P
|Actual: 99.1
|Forecast: 94.4
|Previous: 95.3
|Revised:
|6:00
|JPY
|Eco Watchers Survey: Current Feb
|Actual: 41.3
|Forecast: 43.4
|Previous: 31.2
|Revised:
|6:45
|CHF
|Unemployment Rate M/M Feb
|Actual:
|Forecast: 3.60%
|Previous: 3.50%
|Revised:
|7:00
|EUR
|Germany Industrial Production M/M Jan
|Actual:
|Forecast: -1.40%
|Previous: 0.00%
|Revised:
|9:30
|EUR
|Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Mar
|Actual:
|Forecast: 1
|Previous: -0.2
|Revised:
|15:00
|USD
|Wholesale Inventories Jan F
|Actual:
|Forecast: 1.30%
|Previous: 1.30%
|Revised: