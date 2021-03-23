Eco Data 3/23/21

Tue, Mar 23, 2021 @ 01:22 GMT
GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Change Feb 9.0K -20K
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Rate Feb 7.20%
07:00 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Jan 5.20% 5.10%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Jan 4.40% 4.10%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Jan 5.00% 4.70%
12:30 USD Current Account (USD) Q4 -189B -179B
14:00 USD New Home Sales Feb 880K 923K
