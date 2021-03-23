Eco Data 3/23/21

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Feb
|9.0K
|-20K
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Rate Feb
|7.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Jan
|5.20%
|5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Jan
|4.40%
|4.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Jan
|5.00%
|4.70%
|12:30
|USD
|Current Account (USD) Q4
|-189B
|-179B
|14:00
|USD
|New Home Sales Feb
|880K
|923K
