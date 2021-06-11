Fri, Jun 11, 2021 @ 03:16 GMT
Eco Data 6/11/21

By ActionForex.com

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
22:30 NZD BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index May 58.6 58.4 58.3
23:50 JPY BSI Large Manufacturing Index Q2 -1.4 1.6
6:00 GBP GDP M/M Apr 2.40% 2.10%
6:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Apr 1.20% 1.80%
6:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Apr 30.20% 3.60%
6:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Apr 1.50% 2.10%
6:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Apr 42.00% 4.80%
6:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Apr -2%
6:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Apr -11.8B -11.7B
12:30 CAD Capacity Utilization Q1 79.20%
13:00 GBP NIESR GDP Estimate May 1.30%
14:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Jun P 84 82.9
