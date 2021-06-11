Eco Data 6/11/21

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|22:30
|NZD
|BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index May
|58.6
|58.4
|58.3
|23:50
|JPY
|BSI Large Manufacturing Index Q2
|-1.4
|1.6
|6:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Apr
|2.40%
|2.10%
|6:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Apr
|1.20%
|1.80%
|6:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Apr
|30.20%
|3.60%
|6:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Apr
|1.50%
|2.10%
|6:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Apr
|42.00%
|4.80%
|6:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Apr
|-2%
|6:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Apr
|-11.8B
|-11.7B
|12:30
|CAD
|Capacity Utilization Q1
|79.20%
|13:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate May
|1.30%
|14:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Jun P
|84
|82.9
