Mon, May 23, 2022 @ 00:50 GMT
Eco Data 5/23/22

By ActionForex.com

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:01 GBP Rightmove House Price Index M/M May 1.60%
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate May 91.4 91.8
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment May 97.2 97.2
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations May 85.8 86.7
