Mon, Dec 12, 2022 @ 05:06 GMT
Eco Data 12/12/22

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Nov 9.30% 8.90% 9.10% 9.40%
23:50 JPY BSI Manufacturing Index Q4 -3.6 2.3 1.7
06:00 JPY Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Nov P -5.40%
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Oct 0.40% -0.60%
07:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Oct -0.10% 0.00%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Oct -0.30% 0.20%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Oct -4.20% -3.10%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Oct -0.10% 0.00%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Oct -6.30% -5.80%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Oct -15.0B -15.7B
13:00 GBP NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Nov -0.30%
Learn Forex Trading

