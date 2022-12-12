Eco Data 12/12/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Nov
|9.30%
|8.90%
|9.10%
|9.40%
|23:50
|JPY
|BSI Manufacturing Index Q4
|-3.6
|2.3
|1.7
|06:00
|JPY
|Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Nov P
|-5.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Oct
|0.40%
|-0.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Oct
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Oct
|-0.30%
|0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|-4.20%
|-3.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Oct
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Oct
|-6.30%
|-5.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Oct
|-15.0B
|-15.7B
|13:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Nov
|-0.30%
