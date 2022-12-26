Eco Data 12/26/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|1.70%
|1.70%
|1.80%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|Actual: 1.70%
|Forecast: 1.70%
|Previous: 1.80%
|Revised:
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|1.70%
|1.70%
|1.80%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|Actual: 1.70%
|Forecast: 1.70%
|Previous: 1.80%
|Revised: