Fri, Jan 13, 2023 @ 03:00 GMT
Eco Data 1/13/23

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Dec 3.30% 3.10%
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Nov -0.30% 0.50%
07:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Nov -0.40% -0.10%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Nov -0.20% 0.70%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Nov -5.20% -4.60%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Nov -2.80% -2.40%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Nov -0.10% 0.00%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Nov -14.9B -14.5B
09:00 EUR Italy Industrial Output M/M Nov 0.40% -1.00%
10:00 EUR Trade Balance (EUR) Nov -20.0B -28.3B
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Nov 0.60% -2.00%
12:00 GBP NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Dec -0.30%
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Dec -0.90% -0.60%
15:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Jan P 61.6 59.7
