Eco Data 1/13/23

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Dec
|3.30%
|3.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Nov
|-0.30%
|0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Nov
|-0.40%
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Nov
|-0.20%
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Nov
|-5.20%
|-4.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Nov
|-2.80%
|-2.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Nov
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Nov
|-14.9B
|-14.5B
|09:00
|EUR
|Italy Industrial Output M/M Nov
|0.40%
|-1.00%
|10:00
|EUR
|Trade Balance (EUR) Nov
|-20.0B
|-28.3B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Nov
|0.60%
|-2.00%
|12:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Dec
|-0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Dec
|-0.90%
|-0.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Jan P
|61.6
|59.7
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:50
|JPY
|Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Dec
|Actual:
|Forecast: 3.30%
|Previous: 3.10%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -0.30%
|Previous: 0.50%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -0.40%
|Previous: -0.10%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: 0.70%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -5.20%
|Previous: -4.60%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -2.80%
|Previous: -2.40%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -0.10%
|Previous: 0.00%
|Revised:
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -14.9B
|Previous: -14.5B
|Revised:
|09:00
|EUR
|Italy Industrial Output M/M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: 0.40%
|Previous: -1.00%
|Revised:
|10:00
|EUR
|Trade Balance (EUR) Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: -20.0B
|Previous: -28.3B
|Revised:
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Nov
|Actual:
|Forecast: 0.60%
|Previous: -2.00%
|Revised:
|12:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) Dec
|Actual:
|Forecast:
|Previous: -0.30%
|Revised:
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Dec
|Actual:
|Forecast: -0.90%
|Previous: -0.60%
|Revised:
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Jan P
|Actual:
|Forecast: 61.6
|Previous: 59.7
|Revised: