Eco Data 4/24/23

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Apr
|94.0
|93.3
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Apr
|96.1
|95.4
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Apr
|91.6
|91.2
|12:30
|CAD
|New Housing Price Index M/M Mar
|0.10%
|-0.20%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Apr
|Actual:
|Forecast: 94.0
|Previous: 93.3
|Revised:
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Apr
|Actual:
|Forecast: 96.1
|Previous: 95.4
|Revised:
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Apr
|Actual:
|Forecast: 91.6
|Previous: 91.2
|Revised:
|12:30
|CAD
|New Housing Price Index M/M Mar
|Actual:
|Forecast: 0.10%
|Previous: -0.20%
|Revised: