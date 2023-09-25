Mon, Sep 25, 2023 @ 00:39 GMT
Eco Data 9/25/23

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Sep 85.2 85.7
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Sep 88.0 89.0
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Sep 82.8 82.6
