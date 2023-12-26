Tue, Dec 26, 2023 @ 06:16 GMT
Eco Data 12/26/23

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:30 JPY Unemployment Rate Nov 2.50% 2.50% 2.50%
23:50 JPY Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov 2.30% 2.40% 2.30%
14:00 USD S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Oct 4.90% 3.90%
14:00 USD Housing Price Index M/M Oct 0.50% 0.60%
