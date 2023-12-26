Eco Data 12/26/23

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:30
|JPY
|Unemployment Rate Nov
|2.50%
|2.50%
|2.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|2.30%
|2.40%
|2.30%
|14:00
|USD
|S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Oct
|4.90%
|3.90%
|14:00
|USD
|Housing Price Index M/M Oct
|0.50%
|0.60%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|23:30
|JPY
|Unemployment Rate Nov
|Actual: 2.50%
|Forecast: 2.50%
|Previous: 2.50%
|Revised:
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Nov
|Actual: 2.30%
|Forecast: 2.40%
|Previous: 2.30%
|Revised:
|14:00
|USD
|S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI Y/Y Oct
|Actual:
|Forecast: 4.90%
|Previous: 3.90%
|Revised:
|14:00
|USD
|Housing Price Index M/M Oct
|Actual:
|Forecast: 0.50%
|Previous: 0.60%
|Revised: