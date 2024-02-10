Summary 2/12 – 2/16

Monday, Feb 12, 2024
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|10:00
|EUR
|EU Economic Forecasts
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb
|-1.30%
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|0.10%
|0.00%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|10:00
|EUR
|EU Economic Forecasts
|Forecast:
|Previous:
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb
|Forecast:
|Previous: -1.30%
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 0.10%
|Previous: 0.00%
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Confidence Jan
|-1
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Conditions Jan
|7
|02:00
|NZD
|RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q1
|2.76%
|06:00
|JPY
|Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Jan
|-9.90%
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Jan
|15.2K
|11.7K
|07:00
|GBP
|Unemployment rate Dec
|4.00%
|4.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|5.70%
|6.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|6.00%
|6.60%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI M/M Jan
|0.60%
|0%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|1.60%
|1.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|17.5
|15.2
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Feb
|-79
|-77.3
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|20.1
|22.7
|11:00
|USD
|NFIB Business Optimism Index Jan
|91.1
|91.9
|13:30
|USD
|CPI M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|2.90%
|3.40%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core Y/Y Jan
|3.80%
|3.90%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Confidence Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: -1
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Conditions Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 7
|02:00
|NZD
|RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q1
|Forecast:
|Previous: 2.76%
|06:00
|JPY
|Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: -9.90%
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Jan
|Forecast: 15.2K
|Previous: 11.7K
|07:00
|GBP
|Unemployment rate Dec
|Forecast: 4.00%
|Previous: 4.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|Forecast: 5.70%
|Previous: 6.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec
|Forecast: 6.00%
|Previous: 6.60%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.60%
|Previous: 0%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 1.60%
|Previous: 1.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|Forecast: 17.5
|Previous: 15.2
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Feb
|Forecast: -79
|Previous: -77.3
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb
|Forecast: 20.1
|Previous: 22.7
|11:00
|USD
|NFIB Business Optimism Index Jan
|Forecast: 91.1
|Previous: 91.9
|13:30
|USD
|CPI M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.20%
|Previous: 0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 2.90%
|Previous: 3.40%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.30%
|Previous: 0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 3.80%
|Previous: 3.90%
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Jan
|-0.30%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|4.10%
|4.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Jan
|5.20%
|5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Jan
|0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Jan
|5.20%
|5.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input M/M Jan
|0.00%
|-1.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input Y/Y Jan
|-2.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|-0.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output Y/Y Jan
|0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Jan
|0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Jan
|0.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q4 P
|0.20%
|0.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec
|-0.30%
|-0.30%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|5.5M
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q4 Q/Q P
|0.30%
|-0.70%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 P
|4.00%
|5.30%
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Jan
|Forecast: -0.30%
|Previous: 0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 4.10%
|Previous: 4.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 5.20%
|Previous: 5.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 5.20%
|Previous: 5.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.00%
|Previous: -1.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input Y/Y Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: -2.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output M/M Jan
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: -0.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output Y/Y Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.10%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|Forecast: 0.00%
|Previous: 0.00%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q4 P
|Forecast: 0.20%
|Previous: 0.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec
|Forecast: -0.30%
|Previous: -0.30%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|Forecast:
|Previous: 5.5M
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q4 Q/Q P
|Forecast: 0.30%
|Previous: -0.70%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 P
|Forecast: 4.00%
|Previous: 5.30%
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:00
|AUD
|Consumer Inflation Expectations Feb
|4.50%
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Jan
|20.7K
|-65.1K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|4.00%
|3.90%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Dec F
|1.80%
|1.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Dec
|-0.20%
|0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Dec
|-0.10%
|0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Dec
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Dec
|0.00%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Dec
|1.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Dec
|-14.1B
|-14.2B
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|-0.60%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|-1.10%
|08:00
|CHF
|SECO Consumer Climate Q1
|-34
|-40
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Dec
|15.7B
|14.8B
|13:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate Jan
|0.00%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Jan
|225K
|249K
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Dec
|-0.50%
|1.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 9)
|217K
|218K
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|0.60%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Jan
|0.10%
|0.40%
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Jan
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Feb
|-12.5
|-43.7
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Feb
|-8.9
|-10.6
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.10%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Jan
|78.80%
|78.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Business Inventories Dec
|0.30%
|-0.10%
|15:00
|USD
|NAHB Housing Market Index Feb
|46
|44
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage
|-75B
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Jan
|43.1
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|00:00
|AUD
|Consumer Inflation Expectations Feb
|Forecast:
|Previous: 4.50%
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Jan
|Forecast: 20.7K
|Previous: -65.1K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|Forecast: 4.00%
|Previous: 3.90%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Dec F
|Forecast: 1.80%
|Previous: 1.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Dec
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: 0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|Forecast: -0.10%
|Previous: -0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Dec
|Forecast: -0.10%
|Previous: 0.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Dec
|Forecast:
|Previous: -0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Dec
|Forecast: 0.00%
|Previous: 0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Dec
|Forecast:
|Previous: 1.30%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Dec
|Forecast: -14.1B
|Previous: -14.2B
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI M/M Jan
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: -0.60%
|07:30
|CHF
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: -1.10%
|08:00
|CHF
|SECO Consumer Climate Q1
|Forecast: -34
|Previous: -40
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Dec
|Forecast: 15.7B
|Previous: 14.8B
|13:00
|GBP
|NIESR GDP Estimate Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.00%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Jan
|Forecast: 225K
|Previous: 249K
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Dec
|Forecast: -0.50%
|Previous: 1.20%
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 9)
|Forecast: 217K
|Previous: 218K
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|Forecast: -0.20%
|Previous: 0.60%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.10%
|Previous: 0.40%
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Jan
|Forecast: -0.10%
|Previous: 0.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Feb
|Forecast: -12.5
|Previous: -43.7
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Feb
|Forecast: -8.9
|Previous: -10.6
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.30%
|Previous: 0.10%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Jan
|Forecast: 78.80%
|Previous: 78.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Business Inventories Dec
|Forecast: 0.30%
|Previous: -0.10%
|15:00
|USD
|NAHB Housing Market Index Feb
|Forecast: 46
|Previous: 44
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage
|Forecast:
|Previous: -75B
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Jan
|Forecast:
|Previous: 43.1
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Dec
|0.20%
|-0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|1.50%
|-3.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Dec
|0.90%
|13:30
|USD
|Building Permits Jan
|1.52M
|1.49M
|13:30
|USD
|Housing Starts Jan
|1.47M
|1.46M
|13:30
|USD
|PPI M/M Jan
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|0.70%
|1.00%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core Y/Y Jan
|1.70%
|1.80%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core M/M Jan
|0.10%
|0.00%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb P
|80.0
|79
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Dec
|Forecast: 0.20%
|Previous: -0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|Forecast: 1.50%
|Previous: -3.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Dec
|Forecast:
|Previous: 0.90%
|13:30
|USD
|Building Permits Jan
|Forecast: 1.52M
|Previous: 1.49M
|13:30
|USD
|Housing Starts Jan
|Forecast: 1.47M
|Previous: 1.46M
|13:30
|USD
|PPI M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.10%
|Previous: -0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 0.70%
|Previous: 1.00%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core Y/Y Jan
|Forecast: 1.70%
|Previous: 1.80%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core M/M Jan
|Forecast: 0.10%
|Previous: 0.00%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb P
|Forecast: 80.0
|Previous: 79