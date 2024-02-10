Sat, Feb 10, 2024 @ 07:07 GMT
Summary 2/12 – 2/16

Monday, Feb 12, 2024
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
10:00 EUR EU Economic Forecasts
23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb -1.30%
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Jan 0.10% 0.00%
GMT Ccy Events
10:00 EUR EU Economic Forecasts
    Forecast: Previous:
23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb
    Forecast: Previous: -1.30%
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Jan
    Forecast: 0.10% Previous: 0.00%
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD NAB Business Confidence Jan -1
00:30 AUD NAB Business Conditions Jan 7
02:00 NZD RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q1 2.76%
06:00 JPY Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Jan -9.90%
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Change Jan 15.2K 11.7K
07:00 GBP Unemployment rate Dec 4.00% 4.20%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Dec 5.70% 6.50%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Dec 6.00% 6.60%
07:30 CHF CPI M/M Jan 0.60% 0%
07:30 CHF CPI Y/Y Jan 1.60% 1.70%
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb 17.5 15.2
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Current Situation Feb -79 -77.3
10:00 EUR Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Feb 20.1 22.7
11:00 USD NFIB Business Optimism Index Jan 91.1 91.9
13:30 USD CPI M/M Jan 0.20% 0.30%
13:30 USD CPI Y/Y Jan 2.90% 3.40%
13:30 USD CPI Core M/M Jan 0.30% 0.30%
13:30 USD CPI Core Y/Y Jan 3.80% 3.90%
