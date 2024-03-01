Eco Data 3/1/24

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|21:45
|NZD
|Building Permits M/M Jan
|-8.80%
|3.70%
|3.60%
|23:30
|JPY
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|2.40%
|2.40%
|2.40%
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|47.2
|47.2
|47.2
|01:00
|CNY
|NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb
|49.1
|49.1
|49.2
|01:00
|CNY
|NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI Feb
|51.4
|50.8
|50.7
|01:45
|CNY
|Caixin Manufacturing PMI Feb
|50.9
|50.7
|50.8
|05:00
|JPY
|Consumer Confidence Index Feb
|39.1
|38.4
|38
|07:30
|CHF
|Real Retail Sales Y/Y Jan
|0.40%
|-0.80%
|08:30
|CHF
|Manufacturing PMI Feb
|44.6
|43.1
|08:45
|EUR
|Italy Manufacturing PMI Feb
|49.5
|48.5
|08:50
|EUR
|France Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|46.8
|46.8
|08:55
|EUR
|Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|42.3
|42.3
|09:00
|EUR
|Italy Unemployment Jan
|7.20%
|7.20%
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|46.1
|46.1
|09:30
|GBP
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|47.1
|47.1
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Unemployment Rate Jan
|6.40%
|6.40%
|10:00
|EUR
|CPI Y/Y Feb P
|2.50%
|2.80%
|10:00
|EUR
|CPI Core Y/Y Feb P
|2.90%
|3.30%
|14:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb
|48.3
|14:45
|USD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|51.5
|51.5
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb
|49.5
|49.1
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb
|52
|52.9
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Employment Index Feb
|47.1
|15:00
|USD
|Construction Spending M/M Jan
|0.10%
|0.90%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb F
|79.6
|79.6
