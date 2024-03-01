Fri, Mar 01, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
Eco Data 3/1/24

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
21:45 NZD Building Permits M/M Jan -8.80% 3.70% 3.60%
23:30 JPY Unemployment Rate Jan 2.40% 2.40% 2.40%
00:30 JPY Manufacturing PMI Feb F 47.2 47.2 47.2
01:00 CNY NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb 49.1 49.1 49.2
01:00 CNY NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI Feb 51.4 50.8 50.7
01:45 CNY Caixin Manufacturing PMI Feb 50.9 50.7 50.8
05:00 JPY Consumer Confidence Index Feb 39.1 38.4 38
07:30 CHF Real Retail Sales Y/Y Jan 0.40% -0.80%
08:30 CHF Manufacturing PMI Feb 44.6 43.1
08:45 EUR Italy Manufacturing PMI Feb 49.5 48.5
08:50 EUR France Manufacturing PMI Feb F 46.8 46.8
08:55 EUR Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb F 42.3 42.3
09:00 EUR Italy Unemployment Jan 7.20% 7.20%
09:00 EUR Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F 46.1 46.1
09:30 GBP Manufacturing PMI Feb F 47.1 47.1
10:00 EUR Eurozone Unemployment Rate Jan 6.40% 6.40%
10:00 EUR CPI Y/Y Feb P 2.50% 2.80%
10:00 EUR CPI Core Y/Y Feb P 2.90% 3.30%
14:30 CAD Manufacturing PMI Feb 48.3
14:45 USD Manufacturing PMI Feb F 51.5 51.5
15:00 USD ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb 49.5 49.1
15:00 USD ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb 52 52.9
15:00 USD ISM Manufacturing Employment Index Feb 47.1
15:00 USD Construction Spending M/M Jan 0.10% 0.90%
15:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb F 79.6 79.6
