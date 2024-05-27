Eco Data 5/27/24

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate May
|90.3
|89.4
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment May
|89.9
|88.9
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations May
|90.5
|89.9
