HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 5/4/26

Eco Data 5/4/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
01:00AUDTD-MI Inflation Gauge M/M Apr0.60%1.30%
07:30CHFManufacturing PMI Apr51.953.3
07:50EURFrance Manufacturing PMI Apr F52.852.8
07:55EURGermany Manufacturing PMI Apr F51.251.2
08:00EUREurozone Manufacturing PMI Apr F52.252.2
08:30EUREurozone Sentix Investor Confidence May-20.5-19.2
14:00USDFactory Orders M/M Mar0.40%0.00%
01:00AUD
TD-MI Inflation Gauge M/M Apr
Actual0.60%
Consensus
Previous1.30%
07:30CHF
Manufacturing PMI Apr
Actual
Consensus51.9
Previous53.3
07:50EUR
France Manufacturing PMI Apr F
Actual
Consensus52.8
Previous52.8
07:55EUR
Germany Manufacturing PMI Apr F
Actual
Consensus51.2
Previous51.2
08:00EUR
Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Apr F
Actual
Consensus52.2
Previous52.2
08:30EUR
Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence May
Actual
Consensus-20.5
Previous-19.2
14:00USD
Factory Orders M/M Mar
Actual
Consensus0.40%
Previous0.00%
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