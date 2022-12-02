Eurozone PPI at -2.9% mom, 30.8% yoy in Oct

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at -2.9% mom, 30.8% yoy in October, versus expectation of -2.0% mom, 31.5% yoy. Industrial producer prices decreased by -6.9% in the energy sector, while prices increased by 0.2% for intermediate goods, by 0.3% for capital goods, by 0.5% for durable consumer goods and by 1.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.5%.

EU PPI came in at -2.5% mom, 31.2% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-32.5%), Bulgaria (-8.8%) and Denmark (-5.5%), while the highest increases were observed in Greece (+9.6%), Hungary (+6.2%) and Belgium (+2.8%).

Full release here.