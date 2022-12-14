Eurozone industrial production down -2.0% mom in Oct, EU down -1.9% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -2.0% mom in October, worse than expectation of -1.4% mom. Production of energy fell by -3.9%, durable consumer goods by -1.9%, intermediate goods by -1.3% and capital goods by -0.6%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.3%.

EU industrial production dropped -1.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland (-10.7%), Luxembourg (-4.4%) and Czechia (-3.7%). Increases were observed in Slovakia (+1.3%), Lithuania (+1.1%), Greece (+0.5%) and Austria (+0.2%).

Full release here.