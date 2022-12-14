Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.8% mom in Oct, driven by higher prices

Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.8% mom to CAD 72.6B in October, above expectation of 1.9% mom.
Sales increased in 12 of 21 industries, led by the petroleum and coal (+12.7%), food (+2.9%), chemical (+4.9%) and miscellaneous manufacturing (+13.3%) industries. Meanwhile, motor vehicles (-3.2%) and machinery (-1.7%) posted the largest monthly declines.
But Statistics Canada also noted: “Sales in constant dollars were unchanged in October, indicating that the entire increase in current dollar sales was driven by higher prices as the Industrial Product Price Index rose 2.4% in October.”