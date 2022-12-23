Fri, Dec 23, 2022 @ 14:52 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE prices slowed to 5.5% yoy, core CPI down to 4.7%...

US PCE prices slowed to 5.5% yoy, core CPI down to 4.7% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 80.1B in November, above expectation of 0.2% mom. Spending rose 0.1% mom or USD 19.8B, below expectation of 0.2% mom.

For the month, PCE price index rose 0.1% mom while core PCE price (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% mom. Prices for goods decreased -0.4% mom while prices for services increased 0.4% mom. Food prices rose 0.3% mom and energy prices dropped -1.5% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price index slowed from 6.1% yoy to 5.5% yoy, above expectation of 5.3% yoy. Core PCE price index slowed form 5.0% yoy to 4.7% yoy, matched expectations. Prices for goods rose 6.1% yoy and prices for services increased 5.2% yoy. Food prices increased 11.2% yoy and energy prices increased 13.6% yoy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.