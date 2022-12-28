Japan industrial production down -0.1% mom in Nov, output weakening

Wed, Dec 28, 2022 @ 06:44 GMT
Japan industrial production declined -0.1% mom in November, better than expectation of -0.2% mom. But that’s still the third straight month of contraction, followed -3.2% mom in October and -1.7% mom in September.

Looking at some details, general machinery output was down -7.9%, production machinery was down -5.7% while auto products was down -0.8%.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry downgraded the assessment of industrial production to “weakening”. It expects output to rebound by 2.8% in December, then decrease -0.6% in January.

