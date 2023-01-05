Eurozone PPI at -0.9% mom, 27.1% yoy in Nov

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at -0.9% mom, 27.1% yoy in November, versus expectation of -0.8% mom, 28.2% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices decreased by -2.2% mom in the energy sector and by -0.4% mom for intermediate goods, while prices increased by 0.2% mom for durable consumer goods, by 0.3% mom for capital goods and by 0.6% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.1% mom.

EU PPI was at -0.9% mom, 27.4% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (-12.6%), Slovakia (-11.6%) and Greece (-6.0%), while the highest increases were observed in Italy (+3.3%), Sweden (+2.7%) and Ireland (+2.4%).

