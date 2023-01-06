Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom. For the month, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 1.0% for automotive fuels, while it decreased by -0.9% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales volume rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (+3.6%), Poland (+2.6%) and Sweden (+2.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-2.0%), France and Croatia (both -1.0%) and Slovenia (-0.5%).

Full release here.