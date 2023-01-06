Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom. For the month, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 1.0% for automotive fuels, while it decreased by -0.9% for food, drinks and tobacco.
EU retail sales volume rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (+3.6%), Poland (+2.6%) and Sweden (+2.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-2.0%), France and Croatia (both -1.0%) and Slovenia (-0.5%).