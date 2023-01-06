Fri, Jan 06, 2023 @ 12:54 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9%...

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.8% mom in November, above expectation of 0.1% mom. For the month, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.6% for non-food products and by 1.0% for automotive fuels, while it decreased by -0.9% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales volume rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Spain (+3.6%), Poland (+2.6%) and Sweden (+2.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-2.0%), France and Croatia (both -1.0%) and Slovenia (-0.5%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.