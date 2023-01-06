US ISM services dropped sharply to 49.6, correspond to -0.2% annualized GDP contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI dropped sharply from 56.5 to 49.6 in December, well below expectation of 55.5. Business activity/production tumbled from 64.7 to 54.7. New orders dropped from 56.0 to 45.2. Employment dropped from -1.7 to 49.8. Prices dropped from 70.0 to 67.6.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for December (49.6 percent) corresponds to a 0.2-percent decrease in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.