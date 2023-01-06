Fri, Jan 06, 2023 @ 18:15 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM services dropped sharply to 49.6, correspond to -0.2% annualized GDP...

US ISM services dropped sharply to 49.6, correspond to -0.2% annualized GDP contraction

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Services PMI dropped sharply from 56.5 to 49.6 in December, well below expectation of 55.5. Business activity/production tumbled from 64.7 to 54.7. New orders dropped from 56.0 to 45.2. Employment dropped from -1.7 to 49.8. Prices dropped from 70.0 to 67.6.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI for December (49.6 percent) corresponds to a 0.2-percent decrease in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.