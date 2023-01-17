Australia Westpac consumer sentiment rose 5% in Jan

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment rose 5.0% mom to 84.3 in January, the largest monthly gain since April 2021. It’s also the second straight month of improvement, with combined rise of 8.1%. Current Conditions index rose 2.8% mom while Expectations Index rose 6.3% mom. Unemployment Expectations also improved 8.4% mom.

Westpac said: “One likely explanation for the lift in confidence is that January was the first month since April last year that did not see an increase in the RBA cash rate. While that was because there was no RBA Board meeting in the month rather than an explicit decision by the Bank to leave rates unchanged, the break in the tightening cycle looks to have provided some relief.”

Regarding RBA rate decision, Westpac expects another 25bps hike on February. It also expects clear message from RBA that the February increase will not be the last in the tightening cycle, because of a lift in annual inflation, strong retail sales growth and ongoing tight labor market.

Full release here.