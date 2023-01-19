Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 04:51 GMT
Japan exports up 11.5% yoy in Dec, imports up 20.6% yoy

In December, Japan exports rose 11.5% yoy to JPY 8787B, marking the slowest growth rate in 2022. Exports to China fell -6.2% yoy in value and down -24% yoy in volume. Imports rose 20.6% yoy to JPY 10236B, led by oil, coal and liquefied natural gas.

Trade deficit came to JPY -1.45T, extending the run of deficits to 17 months. For the whole of 2022, trade balance came in at JPY -19.97T deficit, the second straight annual shortfall, and the largest since 1979.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports dropped -3.5% mom to JPY 8352B. Imports dropped -3.4% mom to JPY 10076B. Trade deficit narrowed slightly to JPY -1.72T, larger than expectation of JPY -1.63T.

