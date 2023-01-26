Thu, Jan 26, 2023 @ 17:43 GMT
US GDP grew 2.9% annualized in Q4, slightly above expectation of 2.8%. The increase in real GDP reflected increases in private inventory investment, consumer spending, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.

For 2022, GDP grew 2.1%, compared with an increase of 5.9% in 2021. The increase in real GDP in 2022 primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, private inventory investment, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and federal government spending. Imports increased.

