In Japan, Tokyo CPI core (all items ex-fresh food), accelerated from 4.0% yoy to 4.3% yoy in January, above expectation of 4.2% yoy. That’s also the fastest annual increase in nearly 42 years since May 1981.

Headline CPI (all items) rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.4% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core-core (all items ex-fresh food, energy) rose from 2.7% yoy to 3.0% yoy.