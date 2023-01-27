Fri, Jan 27, 2023 @ 14:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS PCE price index slowed to 5.0% yoy in Dec, core PCE...

US PCE price index slowed to 5.0% yoy in Dec, core PCE down to 4.4% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US personal income rose 0.2% mom or USD 49.5B in December, matched expectations. Spending dropped -0.2% mom or USD -41.6B.

PCE price index rose 0.1% mom while core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) rose 0.3% mom. Prices for goods was down -0.7% mom and prices for services up 0.5% mom. Foods prices rose 0.2% mom and energy prices dropped -5.1% mom.

From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index slowed from 5.5% yoy to 5.0% yoy. Excluding food and energy, core PCE price index slowed from 4.7% yoy to 4.4% yoy. Prices for goods rose 4.6% yoy, services up 5.2% yoy. Foods prices rose 11.2% yoy while energy prices rose 6.9% yoy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.