Germany GDP contracted -0.2% qoq in Q2, worse than expectation of 0.0% qoq. Comparing to the same quarter a year ago, GDP rose 0.5% in price adjusted term, or 1.1% in price and calendar adjusted term. For 2022 as a whole, GDP grew 1.8% (price adjusted), or 1.9% (price and calendar adjusted).

DeStatis said, After the German economy managed to perform well despite difficult conditions in the first three quarters, economic performance slightly decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022.

