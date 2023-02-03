Fri, Feb 03, 2023 @ 13:07 GMT
EU PPI up 1.1% mom, 24.6% yoy in Dec, EU up 1.2% mom, 25.2% yoy

Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 24.6% yoy in December. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 2.5% in the energy sector, by 0.5% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.4% for durable consumer goods and by 0.3% for capital goods, while prices decreased by -0.5% for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.1%.

EU PPI rose 1.2% mom, 25.2% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Ireland (+43.2%), Bulgaria (+6.0%) and Sweden (+4.4%), while the largest decreases were recorded in Portugal (-3.2%), Croatia (-2.6%) and Slovakia (-2.5%).

