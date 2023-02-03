Fri, Feb 03, 2023 @ 16:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS NFP surged 517k in Jan, unemployment rate down to 3.4%

US NFP surged 517k in Jan, unemployment rate down to 3.4%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US non-farm payroll employment surged 517k in January, blows away expectation of 193k. BLS noted, “job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care.”

Unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% to 3.4%, better than expectation of a rise back to 3.6%. Labor force participation rate ticked up from 62.3% to 62.4%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.4% yoy.

Full release here.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.