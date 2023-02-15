Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 09:03 GMT
UK CPI slowed more than expected to 10.1% yoy in Jan

UK CPI slowed from 10.5% yoy to 10.1% yoy in January, below expectation of 10.3% yoy. CPI core slowed from 6.3% yoy to 5.8% yoy, below expectation of 6.2% yoy.

The largest downward contribution to annual inflation came from transport (particularly passenger transport and motor fuels), and restaurants and hotels, with rising prices in alcoholic beverages and tobacco making the largest partially offsetting upward contribution to the change.

Also released, RPI came in at 0.0% mom, 13.4% yoy, versus expectation of 0.1% mom, 13.2% yoy. PPI input was at -0.1% mom, 14.1% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 14.7% yoy. PPI output was at 0.5% mom, 13.5% yoy, versus expectation of 0.1% mom, 14.4% yoy. PPI core output was at 0.6% mom, 11.1% yoy, versus expectation of 0.7% mom, 11.9% yoy.

Full CPI release here.

