UK retail sales volume rose 0.5% mom in January, much better than expectation of -0.2% mom decline. Ex-fuel sale volume rose 0.4% mom, above expectation of 0.0% mom.

Compare with a year ago, retail sales volume dropped -5.1% yoy, versus expectation of of -5.5% yoy. Ex-fuel sales volume dropped -5.3% yoy, matched expectations.

In value term, retail sales rose 0.6% mom, 4.1% yoy. Ex-fuel sales rose 0.5% mom, 3.7% yoy.

