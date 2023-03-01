Wed, Mar 01, 2023 @ 03:30 GMT
Australia GDP grew 0.5% qoq in Q4, domestic prices grew fastest since 1990

Australia GDP grew 0.5% qoq in Q4, below expectation of 0.8% qoq. Through the year, GDP grew 2.7% yoy. GDP Implicit price deflator (IPD) rose 1.6% qoq and 9.1% yoy. Domestic prices grew 1.4% qoq and 6.6 yoy, highest annual growth since 1990.

Katherine Keenan, ABS head of National Accounts, said, “the 0.4 per cent rise in total consumption and 1.1 per cent rise in exports were the primary contributors to GDP growth in the December quarter…

“Continued growth in household and government spending drove the rise in consumption, while increased exports of travel services and continued overseas demand for coal and mineral ores drove exports.”

