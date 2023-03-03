Fri, Mar 03, 2023 @ 14:10 GMT
Eurozone PPI at -2.8% mom, 15.0% yoy in Jan

Eurozone PPI fell -2.8% mom in January, below expectation of -0.3% mom. Compared with January 2022, industrial producer prices increased by 15.0% yoy, below expectation of 17.7% yoy.

For the month, industrial producer prices in Eurozone decreased by -9.4% mom in the energy sector, while prices increased by -0.8% mom for intermediate goods, by -1.2% mom for capital goods, by -1.5% mom for non-durable consumer goods and by -1.6% mom for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 1.1% mom.

EU PPI was at -2.2% mom, 16.4% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (-25.2%), Sweden (-8.0%) and Latvia (-5.8%), while the highest increases were observed in Slovakia (9.0%), Czechia and Hungary (both 5.8%) and Austria (4.9%).

