Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom in Feb

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom in February, well below expectation of 1.0% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 1.8% for food, drinks and tobacco and by 0.8% for non-food products, while it decreased by -1.5% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales volume rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (+4.9%), Luxembourg (+4.6%) and Slovenia (+4.1%). The largest decreases were observed in Austria (-9.8%), Slovakia (-1.4%) and Hungary (-0.6%).

