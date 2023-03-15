Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in Jan, EU up 0.3% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in January, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Production of intermediate goods grew by 1.5%, while production of capital goods fell by -0.2%, durable consumer goods by -0.7%, energy by -0.8% and non-durable consumer goods by -2.1%.

EU industrial production rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+9.3%), Sweden (+5.0%) and Romania (+2.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-7.1%), Hungary (-5.0%) and the Netherlands (-4.3%).

Full release here.