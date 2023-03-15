Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 12:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in Jan, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in Jan, EU up 0.3% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in January, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Production of intermediate goods grew by 1.5%, while production of capital goods fell by -0.2%, durable consumer goods by -0.7%, energy by -0.8% and non-durable consumer goods by -2.1%.

EU industrial production rose 0.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+9.3%), Sweden (+5.0%) and Romania (+2.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-7.1%), Hungary (-5.0%) and the Netherlands (-4.3%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Double Tops With Stochastic Divergence

How to Trade the Wedge Pattern Objectively?

Exchange Rate on Forex

Risk-on and Risk-off

Combatting the Dreaded Analysis Paralysis

The EUR/USD

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.