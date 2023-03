Canada retail sales value rose 1.4% mom to CAD 66.4B in January, above expectation of 0.7% mom. Sales increased in seven of nine-subsecotrs, led by sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers (+3.0%) and gasoline stations and fuel vendors (+2.9%).

Core retail sales—which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers—increased 0.5% in January.

Advance estimates indicates that sales deceased -0.6% mom in February.

