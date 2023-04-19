Eurozone CPI finalized at 6.9% yoy in Mar, core CPI at 5.7% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 6.9% yoy in March, down from February’s 8.5% yoy. Core CPI (all items excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 5.7%, up from prior month’s 5.6% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+3.12%), followed by services (+2.10%), non-energy industrial goods (+1.71%) and energy (-0.05%).

EU CPI was finalized at 8.3% yoy, down from prior month’s 9.9% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.9%), Spain (3.1%) and the Netherlands (4.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (25.6%), Latvia (17.2%) and Czechia (16.5%). Compared with February, annual inflation fell in twenty-five Member States and rose in two.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.