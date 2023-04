In volume term, UK retail sales fell -0.9% mom in March, below expectation of -0.5% mom. Ex-fuel sales declined -1.0% mom, below expectation of -0.7% mom. For the year, retail sales was down -3.1% yoy while ex-fuel sales was down -3.2% yoy, versus expectation of -3.1% for both.

In value term, retail sales was down -0.9% mom and up 4.5% yoy. Ex-fuel sales was down -0.6% mom and up 6.0% yoy.

Full UK retail sales release here.