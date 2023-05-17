Eurozone CPI finalized at 7% yoy in Apr, CPI core at 5.6% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 7.0% yoy in April, up from March’s 6.9% yoy. The highest contribution to came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.75%), followed by services (+2.21%), non-energy industrial goods (+1.62%) and energy (+0.38%). CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 5.6% yoy, down from prior month’s 5.7% yoy.

EU CPI was finalized at 8.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Luxembourg (2.7%), Belgium (3.3%) and Spain (3.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (24.5%), Latvia (15.0%) and Czechia (14.3%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in twenty-two Member States and rose in five.

Full Eurozone CPI release here.