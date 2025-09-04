Eurozone retail sales fall -0.5% mom, food and fuel drag

Eurozone retail sales fell -0.5% mom in July, steeper than expectations of a -0.2% mom decline. Food, drinks, and tobacco sales dropped -1.1%, while automotive fuel purchases slumped -1.7%. Non-food sales edged higher by just 0.2%, offering little offset to the overall weakness.

Across the broader EU, sales slipped -0.4% mom on the month. The divergence among member states was notable: Croatia (-4.0%), Estonia (-2.0%), and Germany (-1.5%) recorded the sharpest drops, while Lithuania (+1.5%), Latvia (+1.4%), and the Netherlands (+1.1%) posted gains.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.