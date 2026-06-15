Gold’s Bullish Reversal Takes Shape After US-Iran Breakthrough, 4366 Key Test Ahead

The biggest geopolitical breakthrough of 2026 may have just given Gold the catalyst it needed. Gold opened the week with a bullish gap and surged back above 4,300 after Washington and Tehran announced a formal Memorandum of Understanding to end their months-long war.

The agreement, brokered through intensive mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, includes:

Ceasefire: An immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all fronts, including the conflict in Lebanon.

The Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz: The critical choke point—through which 20% of the world’s oil flows and which has been choked off for months—will officially reopen with full freedom of navigation. President Trump announced he is lifting the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Timeline: The official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place this coming Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

The Nuclear Buffer: Both sides have agreed to a 60-day window for intensive technical negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and potential U.S. sanctions relief. For now, Iran has agreed to freeze expansion of its uranium enrichment.

For markets, the significance extends far beyond diplomacy. The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies, and fears of prolonged disruption had been a major driver of inflation concerns over recent months. With oil now rapidly unwinding its war premium, investors are reassessing the outlook for inflation, interest rates and global growth. That shift has helped fuel a powerful rally in Gold, which appears capable of looking beyond the correction that dominated the past several weeks.

The rally has now reached a crucial technical juncture. Gold is closing in on the 4,366.22 cluster resistance zone (38.2% retracement of 4,889.24 to 4,023.57 at 4,354.25). Firm break would strongly suggest that the decline from 4,889.24 has already ended at 4,023.57, just ahead of the key 4,000 psychological support. Next target will be 4,595.14 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement at 4,558.55). Firm break there will pave the way back to 4,889.24 resistance next.

More importantly, the broader bullish structure remains intact. The key 4,000 support zone survived repeated tests during the correction, preserving the view that price action from the 5,998.38 record high is developing into a consolidation rather than a trend reversal. As long as that support area continues to hold, the larger uptrend remains alive. That is, the long term up trend is expected to resume through this high at a later stage.





The diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran changed more than the outlook for oil. It may also have provided the turning point that allows Gold to complete its correction and begin the next leg higher. The market now has a level to watch. If 4,366 breaks, the conversation could quickly shift from whether the correction is over to how soon Gold can challenge its record highs again.