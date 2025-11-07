Fri, Nov 07, 2025 @ 13:52 GMT
From Bounce to Barrier: Oil Path to the Next Sell Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short term price action in OIL suggests that the decline from 23rd June 2025 peak ended in 3 waves structure. Up from there, it has made a 5 waves bounce from the lows therefore we suspect that it can be correcting that cycle in simple zigzag correction into the path to the next sell zone. Now lets take a look at this hourly chart below:

OIL 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 11.07.2025

Above is the latest hourly view on OIL from 11.07.2025 Asia update. In which, the decline from $56.29 low has completed wave (W) of the decline from 6.23.2025 peak. Up from there, the bounce unfolded in 5 waves impulse sequence where wave ((i)) ended at $58.27 high. Wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 56.99 low, wave ((iii)) rallied towards $62.20 and wave ((iv)) ended at $61.21 low. Then a new high towards $62.59 high ended wave ((v)) thus completed wave A of a zigzag correction.

Down from there, OIL is correcting the cycle from 10.20.2025 low in wave B pullback. The internals of this ongoing pullback is taking place as double three correction where wave ((w)) ended in lesser degree 3 waves at $59.70 low. Then another 3 wave bounce ended wave ((x)) at $61.50 high. Since than, wave ((y)) is unfolding in another 3 waves. But it can reach $58.61- $56.82 area lower first before starting the C leg higher.

OIL Elliott Wave Video:

