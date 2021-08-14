Orbex – Serving Traders Responsibly

Established in 2011, Orbex was founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly. And with that in mind, Orbex works diligently to provide its traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. The company offers multiple trading assets, including forex, indices, commodities, metals and stock CFDs, as well as highly competitive trading conditions and access to tier-1 bank liquidity. With a diligent customer support team to answer your every query, and a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

Innovation at Every Turn

A market leader in innovation and customer service, Orbex offers its traders highly competitive trading conditions, with fast execution of under 0.03 seconds per order, spreads starting from 0.0 pips, free VPS and leverage up to 1:500.

This is in addition to an advanced selection of trading tools available on the industry’s favourite trading platform, MT4, both on desktop and mobile and for users of Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Traders can also benefit from daily trading signals and technical analysis reports via Trading Central, as well as the broker’s award-winning research team via the Orbex blog and social media channels. Investors of all trading styles are welcome, including scalpers, hedgers and fans of automated trading who can also select from a wide range of Expert Advisors, or create their own thanks to Orbex’s platform supporting fast EA development. With over 20 native support languages to assist you, an automated chat bot system to streamline response times, a robust FAQ center and a highly trained team of support specialists available 24/5, no matter your trading query, Orbex sets an industry example for stellar customer service and support. Click here to get in touch with Orbex.

Trusted and Regulated

Not only is Orbex a trusted and award-winning broker, but it is also fully licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Adhering to the strictest international regulations, Orbex has worked hard to consolidate its reputation as a trusted broker in the industry. This means offering their traders a secure trading experience, which includes but is not limited to, clients’ funds segregation and the strict protection of data and personal information. When you combine this with the company’s philosophy that encourages informed and responsible trading , and its status as an established source of valuable information, Orbex really stands out as the shining example of what it means to be a reliable broker.

Education is Key

Boasting an award-winning team of local and international investment researchers, Orbex focuses on offering traders of all levels the educational tools necessary to accompany every stage of their trading journey. From daily fundamental and technical analysis, to webinars, e-books, podcasts, videos and weekly reports, Orbex provides excellent educational material to suit every trader’s needs. A leading provider in Elliott Wave research, Orbex analysis is frequently featured across global financial outlets, including Bloomberg, Refinitiv Eikon, and CNBC.

