LonghornFX is a True ECN STP Broker offering excellent trading conditions to traders of all levels of experience.

Traders can access a wide variety of 160+ assets through the broker’s platform, including:

55+ Currency Pairs including Major, Minor and Exotic Pairs

35+ Crypto Pairs including BTC/USD, ETH/USD and many more

64+ Stocks including Apple, Tesla, Goldman Sachs Group and much more

11 Indices including NAS100, AUS200, SPX500 and more

Metals including Gold, Silver and Platinum

Commodities including Gas and Oil

Their choice of assets is impressive, with a wide selection of Forex, Cryptos and Stocks available creating opportunities for traders to profit from long- or short-selling CFDs.

High-Leverage Trading

Traders can benefit from high-leverage trading above the industry average to profit from price movements with a lower initial investment. LonghornFX allows the following leverage settings:

Forex – 1:500

Metals – 1:500

Indices – 1:200

Energy – 1:200

Crypto – 1:100

Stocks – 1:20

Fast Deposits

LonghornFX offers two deposit methods via Bitcoin or Credit/Debit Card. To deposit in Bitcoin, simply choose which currency you would like to store your funds in (GBP, EUR, USD or BITs) and enter the amount you wish to deposit. You’ll be required to send the funds to a Bitcoin Wallet Address and your funds will load automatically once the payment is received. You can also deposit using any fiat currency through the broker’s third-party payment provider.

Trusted Platform

LonghornFX uses the widely-acclaimed MetaTrader 4 trading platform, which can be downloaded on any computer or mobile device. Traders can access the platform anywhere with an internet connection and may opt for the Web Trading Platform if they prefer.

Competitive Pricing

LonghornFX charges low commissions and swap fees compared to other brokers. The platform sources liquidity from top providers in the industry, ensuring low spreads and high processing speed!

Same-Day Withdrawals

Traders maintain immediate access to their funds and the LonghornFX team processes all withdrawal requests within the same business day. Bitcoin withdrawals are the fastest option, and traders can view the progress of their transaction through blockchain traffic.

24/7 Customer Support

LonghornFX provides 24/7 Customer Support via Phone Call, Live Chat or Email to help traders with any questions or issues they face.

Demo Accounts

Traders have the option to create a free Demo account, through which they can practice and improve their trading strategies before depositing real money. All trading conditions within the Demo Account are identical to those in the Live Account.

Safe and Secure

All client funds are kept securely in an offline cold-wallet to protect against hacks or other attacks.

Many Trading Techniques Allowed

LonghornFX allows the use of robots/auto traders and techniques such as hedging and scalping through its platform.

No Sign-Up Fee

Creating an account with LonghornFX is free of charge and users can create as many Demo or Live accounts as they wish. Clients can begin trading with a minimum deposit of just $10.

