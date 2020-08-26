Open Live Account

HotForex is the unified brand name of HF Markets Group, which encompasses

HF Markets (SV) Ltd – incorporated in St. Vincent & the Grenadine as an International Broker Company

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd – authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority

HF Markets (UK) Ltd – authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

HF Markets (Europe) Ltd – regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd – authorized Financial Service Provider by South Africa’s Financial Service Board

HF Markets Ltd – regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius

HF Markets (Seychelles) Ltd – regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority

With over 200,000,000 live accounts opened, 35+ industry awards and over 200 employees globally, HotForex is a multi-asset broker providing advanced online trading services to retail traders and institutional clients all over the world, who can trade CFDs on products such as:

Forex

Metals & Energies

Indices

Shares

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Stocks DMA

ETF

HotForex places particular emphasis on providing the best combination of trading instruments, accounts, platforms, educational tools and resources to cater to traders’ needs, thereby ensuring it provides the best customer service at all times. Its 24/5 support team speaks over 27 languages to help traders at every stage of their trading journey.

HotForex joined the ranks of the World Finance Top 100; a great honor that points to the broker’s excellence in offering innovative products, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. It also recently received the Decade of Excellence Forex Brokerage award from the Global Banking & Finance Review.

Reasons to choose HotForex:

Client fund safety

No fees on deposits

Low spreads

